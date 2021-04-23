wrestling / News
NXT UK Highlights: Moustache Mountain vs. Noam Dar & Sha Samuels, More
April 22, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has released the highlights from this week’s NXT UK featuring Moustache Mountain vs. Noam Dar & Sha Samuels and more. You can see the highlight videos below, and our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.
