wrestling / News

NXT UK Highlights: Moustache Mountain vs. Noam Dar & Sha Samuels, More

April 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK

WWE has released the highlights from this week’s NXT UK featuring Moustache Mountain vs. Noam Dar & Sha Samuels and more. You can see the highlight videos below, and our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.

