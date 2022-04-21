wrestling / News

NXT UK Highlights: Tag Team Title Match Main Events, More

April 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT UK 4-21-22 Image Credit: WWE

Moustache Mountain defended their tag team titles on this week’s NXT UK, and the highlights from the show are online. WWE has posted the clips from the episode, which you can check out below. You can also see our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading