wrestling / News
NXT UK Highlights: Tag Team Title Match Main Events, More
April 21, 2022 | Posted by
Moustache Mountain defended their tag team titles on this week’s NXT UK, and the highlights from the show are online. WWE has posted the clips from the episode, which you can check out below. You can also see our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.
