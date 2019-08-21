wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT UK Highlights, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Stock Down
August 21, 2019
– Following this week’s NXT UK, a video featuring the highlights from the episode has been released. You can check it out below:
– WWE’s stock evened out a bit after a couple big days of rising. The stock closed at $74.07, down $0.44 (0.59%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.93% on the day.
– WWE posted the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown online:
