wrestling / News
NXT UK Highlights: Trent Seven vs. Sam Gradwell, More
May 27, 2021 | Posted by
The highlights are online for this week’s NXT UK featuring Trent Seven battling Sam Gradwell and more. You can see the highlight videos below, and our own Ian Hamilton’s full review of the episode here.
