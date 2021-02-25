wrestling / News
NXT UK Highlights Include Vignette Teasing Metehan’s Debut
February 25, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has released the highlight videos for this week’s NXT UK, including a vignette teasing the arrival of Metehan, also known as Lucky Kid. You can see the videos below, featuring clips from the matches as well a vignette that aired teasing the arrival of the newly-signed wXw 16 Carat Gold winner.
The vignette did not reveal what Metehan’s name will be on WWE, ending with “Devam Edecek,” which is Turkish for “Coming Soon.” (Thanks to our own Ian Hamilton for that translation in his NXT UK report.)
