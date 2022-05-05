wrestling / News

NXT UK Highlights: World of Darkness Main Event, More

May 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK: World of Darkness Match Meiko Satomura vs. Isla Dawn Image Credit: WWE

The highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK are online, featuring clips from the World of Darkness main event match and more. You can see the highlight videos below and check out our own Ian Hamilton’s review of the episode here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading