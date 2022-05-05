wrestling / News
NXT UK Highlights: World of Darkness Main Event, More
May 5, 2022 | Posted by
The highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK are online, featuring clips from the World of Darkness main event match and more. You can see the highlight videos below and check out our own Ian Hamilton’s review of the episode here.
