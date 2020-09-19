wrestling / News
NXT UK Relaunch Clip Features Shawn Michaels Working As Producer From US
A new clip from BT Sports’ special on the relaunch of NXT UK shows Shawn Michaels producing the show from the US. You can see the clip below that was shared by Xia Brookside and depicts Michaels and Matt Bloom leading the tapings.
Michaels produced the taping from a room at the WWE Performance Center, talking with talent and producers from the London tapings via loudspeaker. Michaels said in the clip, “I so wanted to be a part of this relaunch. I think today went pretty darn well.”
The relaunch episode is now available on WWE Network, having premiered yesterday.
#NoFilterWWE TONIGHT ONLY on BT Sport 🙌🏻
Go check out all the hard work and creativity that went into bringing @NXTUK back to the @WWENetwork and @btsportwwe 🤗
BT Sport 2
10pm – NXT UK returns!!
11pm – #NoFilterWWE – The Return of NXTUK pic.twitter.com/XL5pIiwI9l
— Xia Brookside (@XiaBrooksideWWE) September 18, 2020
