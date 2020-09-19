NXT UK Relaunch Clip Features Shawn Michaels Working As Producer From US

A new clip from BT Sports’ special on the relaunch of NXT UK shows Shawn Michaels producing the show from the US. You can see the clip below that was shared by Xia Brookside and depicts Michaels and Matt Bloom leading the tapings.

Michaels produced the taping from a room at the WWE Performance Center, talking with talent and producers from the London tapings via loudspeaker. Michaels said in the clip, “I so wanted to be a part of this relaunch. I think today went pretty darn well.”

The relaunch episode is now available on WWE Network, having premiered yesterday.