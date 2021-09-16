Number One Contender Triple Threat and Heritage Cup Semifinals Set for Next Week’s NXT UK

– During today’s edition of NXT UK TV, WWE confirmed some new matchups for next week’s show. A Triple Threat Match was announced to determine the next Number One Contender for the NXT UK Championship. It will be A-Kid vs. Nathan Frazier vs. Rampage Brown. The winner will go on to face current champion Ilja Dragunov, who beat WALTER to capture the title at TakeOver 36.

Also set for next week, Wolfgang will face Teoman in the next NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship Tournament semifinal match. The winner will go on to face Noam Dar at a later date. You can see the match announcements and updated lineup below:

* Championship Number One Contenders Match: Rampage Brown vs. A-Kid vs. Nathan Frazier

* Heritage Cup Championship Tournament Semifinals Match: Wolfgang vs. Teoman