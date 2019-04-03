wrestling / News
WWE News: Toni Storm vs. Jinny Title Match Set for NXT UK, Shane Helms Jokes About WrestleMania Match With John Cena,
– NXT UK announced this week that Toni Storm will defend her NXT UK women’s title against Jinny on next week’s show. Also set for this week, Travis Banks will face Kassius Ohno. And finally, Piper Niven makes her in-ring NXT UK debut against Rhea Ripley.
NEXT WEEK: The #KiwiBuzzsaw @Travis_BanksPW battles @KassiusOhno one-on-one AND @tonistorm_ defends her #NXTUK #WomensTitle against @JinnyCouture! pic.twitter.com/bKQGoz36ES
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 3, 2019
.@RheaRipley_WWE wants to make @viperpiperniven's #NXTUK dreams a NIGHTMARE!
Speaking of which, #PiperNiven competes in her @NXTUK debut match NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/wbQwd8MjvZ
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2019
– Former WWE Superstar and current WWE Producer Shane Helms was asked by Taeler Hendrix on which WrestleMania match he was looking forward to. Helms then joked “Hurricane vs. John Cena.” You can check out his joking tweet below.
Hurricane vs John Cena https://t.co/MjI1LdjaEt
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 3, 2019