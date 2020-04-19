wrestling / News
NXT UK Reportedly Not Undergoing Talent Cuts
April 19, 2020 | Posted by
NXT UK has been spared the roster cuts that hit the rest of WWE, according to a new report. Mirror Sport’s Tony Quant noted this morning, as you can see below, that a source of his within WWE has confirmed that the UK brand will not be making roster cuts at this time.
The WWE releases were the big news this past week with 49 names between producers, on-screen talent and PC coaches being cut along the furlough of a host of employees at WWE Headquarters.
Just spoke to a source who has confirmed that WWE NXT UK will be making no cuts to its roster at this time. Also the roster are getting paid in full and will not be furloughed as they are all self employed!
— Tony Quant (@TopRopeTony) April 19, 2020
