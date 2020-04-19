NXT UK Reportedly Not Undergoing Talent Cuts

NXT UK has been spared the roster cuts that hit the rest of WWE, according to a new report. Mirror Sport’s Tony Quant noted this morning, as you can see below, that a source of his within WWE has confirmed that the UK brand will not be making roster cuts at this time.

The WWE releases were the big news this past week with 49 names between producers, on-screen talent and PC coaches being cut along the furlough of a host of employees at WWE Headquarters.