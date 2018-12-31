Quantcast

 

NXT UK Stars Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate & Ligero Finish Indie Commitments, Comment on Future

December 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– NXT UK stars Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Ligero had their last independent wrestling commitments on Sunday before becoming exclusive to WWE. As Wrestling Inc notes, Dunne and Bate faced off at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Unboxing Live show in London on Sunday while Ligero competed at Southside Wrestling’s Season’s Beatings show in St. Neots against Chris Ridgeway.

Dunne and Ligero, as well as PROGRESS owner Jim Smallman, posted to Twitter to comment on their appearances, as you can see below:

