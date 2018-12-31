NXT UK Stars Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate & Ligero Finish Indie Commitments, Comment on Future

– NXT UK stars Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Ligero had their last independent wrestling commitments on Sunday before becoming exclusive to WWE. As Wrestling Inc notes, Dunne and Bate faced off at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Unboxing Live show in London on Sunday while Ligero competed at Southside Wrestling’s Season’s Beatings show in St. Neots against Chris Ridgeway.

Dunne and Ligero, as well as PROGRESS owner Jim Smallman, posted to Twitter to comment on their appearances, as you can see below:

Finished my time on the British independent scene tonight. Closing out a week that saw me in New York, Germany, Spain and London. 13 years that I wouldn’t change for anything, on to the next chapter 👌 pic.twitter.com/ATDcN1fUVA — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) December 30, 2018

I have genuinely loved every minute of the last 17 years. 2,447 matches.

788 opponents.

18 countries.

210 promotions.

Countless memories.

Thank you to every single person who’s made it possible. Incredibly excited for the next chapter.#NXTUK — Ligero (@Ligero1) December 30, 2018

Thank you @PeteDunneYxB

Thank you @Tyler_Bate For everything you’ve done in @ThisIs_Progress and for British wrestling in general. The sky is the limit for you both.

Scary how talented you both are. (I will not miss being flicked with towels and having coats thrown at me) — Jim Smallman (@jimsmallman) December 30, 2018

It is only fitting that we end #Unboxing with a rematch of the greatest British wrestling match of the modern era. @PeteDunneYxB vs @Tyler_Bate is tonight's final match. pic.twitter.com/DQvgIlMQGZ — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) December 30, 2018

Thank you. See you in 2019. pic.twitter.com/9oMQevJiyt — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) December 30, 2018

What fantastic final match for @Tyler_Bate and @PeteDunneYxB before they had off to do bigger better things for #NXTUK. Thank you guys, if it wasn't for you I wouldn't of found all of the great wrestling that's happening here in the UK. #unboxing @ThisIs_Progress pic.twitter.com/h0vUeBx3x4 — Louis Hayler (@Louis_Hayler) December 30, 2018

C U R T A I N C A L L B O I S @Tyler_Bate @PeteDunneYxB @trentseven #ThisIsProgress pic.twitter.com/BmgbnnpzWJ — Danny Hayes (@dannyisaroyal) December 30, 2018