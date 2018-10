WWE announced today that the NXT UK TV series will debut October 17th on the WWE Network airing at 8PM BST (3PM ET)…

BREAKING: #NXTUK, a new weekly episodic series featuring the greatest male and female competitors from the UK, will stream on @WWENetwork on Wednesdays beginning 17th October at 8pm BST. pic.twitter.com/L8wVJquMdF — WWE UK (@WWEUK) October 11, 2018