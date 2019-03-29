NXT UK Star Jinny Reportedly Out Due to Injury

– NXT UK star Jinny is out of action due to injury, according to a new report from Squared Circle Sirens. The site reports that specifics on the nature of the injury aren’t yet known, but sources within WWE have indicated that her status for the NXT UK tapings next week are “up in the air at this point.” She has yet to be officially announced for the tapings, which take place at WrestleMania Axxess.

Jinny will face Tony Storm in two weeks on NXT UK for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. That match was taped last month.