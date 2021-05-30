NXT UK Star Mark Andrews Launches BBC Audio Series

NXT UK star Mark Andrews has debuted a new audio series on the BBC looking at his love of wrestling. The series is titled Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling and currently consists of three episodes that you can check out here. The series is described as follows:

“Why are so many people obsessed with wrestling? Mark Andrews is a 29-year-old wrestler from Cardiff, South Wales, and wrestling is his life. In this series you’ll hear Mark talking to some of the very biggest names in the sport, including those from his native Wales.”

So far Andrews has had a host of stars on the first three episodes including Edge, HHH, Shawn Michaels, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Tegan Nox, Cody Rhodes, Ruby Riot, Drake Maverick, KLay Lee Ray, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, and Nikki Cross.