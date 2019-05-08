wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT UK Stars Announced For Next Week’s 205 Live, Lineup For RAW Event In Belfast Today, New Bella Twins Podcast
– WWE has announced that several stars from NXT UK will appear on next week’s episode of 205 Live for matches. First up, Ligero will take on cruiserweight champion Tony Nese in a non-title match. There will also be a fatal four-way match between Jack Gallagher, Mark Andrews, Humberto Carrillo, and James Drake. The show will take place at the O2 Arena in London.
Making my @WWE205Live debut next week, taking on @WWE Cruiserweight Champion @TonyNese at London’s 02 Arena! Very excited for this big opportunity!#205Live #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/uE9NIpXBDn
— Ligero (@Ligero1) May 8, 2019
– Here’s the lineup for today’s live event in Belfast:
*Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley.
*WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans
*WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor vs. Elias
*Titus O’Neil vs. Mojo Rawley and more.
– A new episode of the Bella Twins podcast is now available and can be found here.
