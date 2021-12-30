wrestling / News

NXT UK Stars Give New Year’s Resolutions In Highlights From This Week’s Show

December 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Ilja Dragunov

Highlights are online from this week’s NXT UK with Ilja Dragunov, Dave Mastiff, and more giving their New Year’s resolutions. You can see the highlight videos from the Best of 2021 show below:

Ilja Dragunov, NXT UK

