wrestling / News
NXT UK Stars Give New Year’s Resolutions In Highlights From This Week’s Show
December 30, 2021 | Posted by
Highlights are online from this week’s NXT UK with Ilja Dragunov, Dave Mastiff, and more giving their New Year’s resolutions. You can see the highlight videos from the Best of 2021 show below:
