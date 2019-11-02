wrestling / News
NXT UK Superstars Set for Next Week’s 205 Live
November 2, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously noted during our coverage of 205 Live, WWE announced that NXT UK Superstars will be featured on next week’s 205 Live. You can check out an image of the graphic for next week’s show below.
Next week’s Friday Night Smackdown and 205 Live are being taped at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.
Next week! #205Live pic.twitter.com/I90SdRXJx7
— CrappyHolidaycress (@PrinceWatercres) November 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- UPDATED: Joey Mercury Accuses ROH GM of Unsafe Environment & Mistreating Talent After Exiting Company
- Bruce Prichard on Why WWE Wasn’t Able to Do More With Raven, Why The Character Worked in ECW
- Jim Ross Recalls Road Dogg Being ‘The Real Double J,’ Why He Became a Bigger WWE Star Than Jeff Jarrett
- Seth Rollins On His Twitter Feud With Will Ospreay, Saying Kenny Omega Is In the ‘Minor Leagues’