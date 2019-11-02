wrestling / News

NXT UK Superstars Set for Next Week’s 205 Live

November 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

As previously noted during our coverage of 205 Live, WWE announced that NXT UK Superstars will be featured on next week’s 205 Live. You can check out an image of the graphic for next week’s show below.

Next week’s Friday Night Smackdown and 205 Live are being taped at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT UK, WWE 205 Live, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading