wrestling / News

NXT UK Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week

May 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Grizzled Young Veterans

– WWE has announced an NXT UK Tag Team Championship match for next week. Johnny Saint announced on Wednesday’s episode of NXT UK that The Grizzled Young Veterans will defend the championships against Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan. You can see the announcement below:

NXT UK

