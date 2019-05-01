NXT UK Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week

– WWE has announced an NXT UK Tag Team Championship match for next week. Johnny Saint announced on Wednesday’s episode of NXT UK that The Grizzled Young Veterans will defend the championships against Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan. You can see the announcement below:

