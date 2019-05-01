wrestling / News
NXT UK Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week
May 1, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced an NXT UK Tag Team Championship match for next week. Johnny Saint announced on Wednesday’s episode of NXT UK that The Grizzled Young Veterans will defend the championships against Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan. You can see the announcement below:
As General Manager of NXT UK, sometimes you have to take charge of things. So with their recent behavior in mind, next week in our main event @ZackGibson01 and @JamesDrake_GYT will defend their NXT UK Tag Team Championships against @KennyWilliamsUK and @iamamirjordan.
— Johnny Saint (@JohnnySaintWWE) May 1, 2019
