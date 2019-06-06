wrestling / News
NXT UK Tag Titles to Be Defended at Download Festival
– The NXT UK Tag Team Championships are set to be defended at Download Festival later this month. On this week’s episode of NXT UK, it was announced that Zack Gibson and James Drake will defend the championships against the Festival, which takes place from June 14th to the 16th.
While their opponents have not been confirmed, Flash Morgan posted to Twitter and suggested that he and Mark Andrews would be facing the champions.
The #GrizzledYoungVeterans @ZackGibson01 & @JamesDrake_GYT are NOT happy about having to defend their #NXTUK #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/BrNQqp2SBE
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) June 5, 2019
#GrizzledYoungVeterans are being forced to defend their #NXTUK #TagTeamChampionships at #DownloadFestival and they are NOT happy about it. pic.twitter.com/Z0STlGbK6n
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2019
Sorry If you have to tell people you’re the locker room leaders you’re probably not lads
The new guard?! Only people #NXTUK guarding from is you two pretentious twits.
Bring on @DownloadFest ! Me and @mandrewsjunior will be there.
Now to research what a Slipknot is. https://t.co/PUVLqlRLzj
— Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) June 5, 2019
