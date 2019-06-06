wrestling / News

NXT UK Tag Titles to Be Defended at Download Festival

June 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zack Gibson James Drake

– The NXT UK Tag Team Championships are set to be defended at Download Festival later this month. On this week’s episode of NXT UK, it was announced that Zack Gibson and James Drake will defend the championships against the Festival, which takes place from June 14th to the 16th.

While their opponents have not been confirmed, Flash Morgan posted to Twitter and suggested that he and Mark Andrews would be facing the champions.

