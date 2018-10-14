wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT UK Getting Tag Team Championships, Full Eddie Guerrero Untold Special Video, and New Rey Mysterio Shirt Collection Available
– WWE revealed the first look at the NXT UK tag team titles earlier today. You can check out the new tag team title belts below. Triple H and Johnny Saint revealed the new tag team tiles at today’s NXT UK TV tapings in Plymouth, England. You an also check out a video of Triple H and Saint unveiling the belts.
BREAKING NEWS: @TripleH and @JohnnySaintWWE unveil the #NXTUK Tag Team Titles at the @NXTUK TV taping in #NXTUKPlymouth!
See the very first episode of #NXTUK this Wednesday at 8pm GMT/3pm ET ONLY on @WWENetwork! @WWEUK pic.twitter.com/38wdPohjB3
#NXTUK tag titles are coming! #NXTUKPlymouth pic.twitter.com/PjyxmWjWaI
– WWE released the video for a WWE Untold special featuring the late Eddie Guerrero, exploring how Guerrero helped shape Smackdown’s early years ahead of the brand’s 1000th episode. You can check out that video below.
– WWE Shop has added a new Rey Mysterio t-shirt collection for its Custom Tees section. You can check out some of those shirts below.
#Booyaka 619! Check out the all-new @reymysterio collection at https://t.co/3mPx1lw6vN. New designs available. Customize your look by picking your color and style. Powered by #WWEShop. #WWE #WWECustomTees #ReyMysteriohttps://t.co/bhsQYjQ3cc pic.twitter.com/UbIl9LN8Os
