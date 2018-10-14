Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT UK Getting Tag Team Championships, Full Eddie Guerrero Untold Special Video, and New Rey Mysterio Shirt Collection Available

October 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT UK Tag Team Titles Championship

– WWE revealed the first look at the NXT UK tag team titles earlier today. You can check out the new tag team title belts below. Triple H and Johnny Saint revealed the new tag team tiles at today’s NXT UK TV tapings in Plymouth, England. You an also check out a video of Triple H and Saint unveiling the belts.

– WWE released the video for a WWE Untold special featuring the late Eddie Guerrero, exploring how Guerrero helped shape Smackdown’s early years ahead of the brand’s 1000th episode. You can check out that video below.

– WWE Shop has added a new Rey Mysterio t-shirt collection for its Custom Tees section. You can check out some of those shirts below.

article topics :

Eddie Guerrero, NXT UK, Rey Mysterio, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading