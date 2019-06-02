wrestling / News
WWE Announces NXT UK: TakeOver For Same Day As AEW All Out
June 1, 2019
WWE has announced that the next NXT UK: TakeOver will take place in Cardiff on August 31st, the same day as AEW All Out in Chicago. The two shows won’t actually go head-to-head, as the time difference means the NXT show will air at 3PM ET while All Out will be several hours later.
#NXTUKTakeOver: Cardiff streams LIVE on Saturday, August 31st at 3PM ET / 8PM GT.
We're ready for the takeover. Are you? 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/fKgySIbOOV
— WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2019
