WWE Announces NXT UK: TakeOver For Same Day As AEW All Out

WWE has announced that the next NXT UK: TakeOver will take place in Cardiff on August 31st, the same day as AEW All Out in Chicago. The two shows won’t actually go head-to-head, as the time difference means the NXT show will air at 3PM ET while All Out will be several hours later.

