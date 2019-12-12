NXT UK Women’s Title Triple Threat Match Announced for NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II

– During today’s NXT UK on the WWE Network, a new Triple Threat match was announced for the NXT UK women’s title for NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. Kay Lee Ray will defend the title against Piper Niven and Toni Storm. Here’s the full announcement on the new matchup from WWE.com:

NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven

At NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray will defend her title against Toni Storm and Piper Niven in a Triple Threat Match.

After Ray overcame Storm to win the championship in a highly personal title showdown at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, Storm disappeared from the rising brand for some time. In her absence, Niven, already a destructive force, worked her way into title conversation. Just when it seemed Niven’s opportunity may be coming, Storm reemerged to lay claim to a rematch she never got against the Scottish titleholder.

When The Queen of Scots began trash talk to Niven and Storm, both Superstars took exception, and it didn’t take long for the potential challengers to come to odds with each other as well.

In response, Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala announced that the three competitors will battle in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT UK Women’s Title at TakeOver: Blackpool II.

Don’t miss NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, streaming live on WWE Network on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. GMT.