NXT UK Taping Results From Brentwood, Essex (SPOILERS)
WWE held NXT UK tapings in Brentwood, Essex. You can see results below, via Wrestling Inc:
* Rhea Ripley defeated Nina Samuels (Dark Match)
* Jack Starz defeated Saxon Huxley
* Imperium cuts a promo about being on top of NXT UK. Gallus heads out and gives them a good laugh.
* A-Kid defeated Kassius Ohno via count-out.
* Joseph Conners defeated Roy Johnson
* NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray cuts a promo about the fans seeing the last of Toni Storm.
* Jordan Devlin defeated Dave Mastiff
* Joe Coffey defeated Tyson T-Bone
* Isla Dawn defeated Killer Kelly
* William Regal made an appearance and thanked the crowd.
* Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) ended in a double DQ. Gallus interfered to cause the disqualification and Imperium had a standoff with Gallus after the match. Ilja Dragunov came out to the ring and sided with Gallus.
* NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Xia Brookside
* Travis Banks defeated Ligero. Post-match, Joseph Conners beats up Banks.
* Tyler Bate defeated Kassius Ohno
@RheaRipley_WWE def. @NinaSamuels123 in the dark opener and seemingly bows out of #NXTUK. pic.twitter.com/6Z9LhyRMIq
— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) October 5, 2019
South Wales Subculture vs. Grizzled Young Vets ends in double-DQ after Gallus interfere. Imperium then come out and stand off against Gallus.
Then… Ilja Dragunov turns up and sides with Gallus. 🤷♂️ #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/8uMXQjRcxu
— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) October 5, 2019
@Tyler_Bate def. @KassiusOhno in our main event. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/k9yGpp2FAZ
— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) October 5, 2019
