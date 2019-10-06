NXT UK Taping Results From Brentwood, Essex (SPOILERS)

WWE held NXT UK tapings in Brentwood, Essex. You can see results below, via Wrestling Inc:

* Rhea Ripley defeated Nina Samuels (Dark Match)

* Jack Starz defeated Saxon Huxley

* Imperium cuts a promo about being on top of NXT UK. Gallus heads out and gives them a good laugh.

* A-Kid defeated Kassius Ohno via count-out.

* Joseph Conners defeated Roy Johnson

* NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray cuts a promo about the fans seeing the last of Toni Storm.

* Jordan Devlin defeated Dave Mastiff

* Joe Coffey defeated Tyson T-Bone

* Isla Dawn defeated Killer Kelly

* William Regal made an appearance and thanked the crowd.

* Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) ended in a double DQ. Gallus interfered to cause the disqualification and Imperium had a standoff with Gallus after the match. Ilja Dragunov came out to the ring and sided with Gallus.

* NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray defeated Xia Brookside

* Travis Banks defeated Ligero. Post-match, Joseph Conners beats up Banks.

* Tyler Bate defeated Kassius Ohno