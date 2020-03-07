wrestling / News
NXT UK Taping Results From Coventry (SPOILERS)
WWE held tapings for their NXT UK brand at the Coventry Skydome Arena in Coventry, England, the second night in a row. You can find the results for night one here. Results are below, via Wrestling Inc:
* Amir Jordan defeated Tyson T-Bone
* Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defeated Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith
* Valkyrie defeated Nina Samuels
* Noam Dar defeated A-Kid
* Noam Dar cuts a promo after the match, calling himself “the next NXT UK Champion”.
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Jordan Devlin (c) defeated Travis Banks
* NXT UK Champion WALTER defeated Ridge Holland
* Toni Storm defeated Isla Dawn
* Finn Balor defeated Kenny Williams
* NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray and Jinny defeated Dani Luna and Piper Niven
* Xia Brookside defeated Amale
* NXT UK Championship #1 Contender Battle Royal: Ilja Dragunov def. Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Joe Coffey, Noam Dar, Tyson T-Bone, Dave Mastiff, Kassius Ohno, Travis Banks, Jordan Devlin, Saxon Huxley, Flash Morgan Webster, A-Kid, Kenny Williams, Amir Jordan, Ashton Smith, Ligero and Oliver Carter.