NXT UK Taping Results (Day Two) From Glasgow, Scotland (SPOILERS)
WWE held the second day of NXT UK tapings in Glasgow, Scotland today, which featured a fatal 4-way to determine a #1 contender for the WWE UK Championship. You can see spoilers from yesterday’s tapings right here. Here are the results from Saturday, via Wrestling Inc:
* Kenny Williams defeated BT Gunn (Dark Match)
* WWE UK Champion WALTER, Marcel Barthel, and Fabian Aichner form the stable, Imperium (means “absolute power”). Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, and Trent Seven get into a brawl with the group and stand tall at the end of the segment.
* Mark Coffey and Wolfgang defeated Team WhiteWolf.
* Kassius Ohno defeated Jack Gallagher
* Toni Storm (c) defeated Nina Samuels (NXT UK Women’s Championship)
* Wild Boar Mike Hitchman and The Primate defeated Tyson T-Bone and Saxon Huxley. Post-match, Hitchman and Primate are attacked by Gallus.
* Imperium defeated British Strong Style. Alexander Wolfe debuted and is now in Imperium.
* Kay Lee Ray defeated Kasey Owens
* Noam Dar defeated Mark Andrews
* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake announce they have to defend their titles at the upcoming Download Festival.
* Jinny and Jazzy Gabert defeated Xia Brookside and Isla Dawn
* Ilja Dragunov defeated Joseph Conners
* Travis Banks defeated Joe Coffey, Dave Mastiff, and Jordan Devlin to become the new number one contender for the WWE UK Championship.
