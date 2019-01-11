WWE News: NXT UK Tapings Set For Royal Rumble Weekend, Undertaker Appearance Canceled

– WWE is set to hold the first NXT UK tapings outside of England during Royal Rumble weekend. As Wrestling Inc reports, the news was included in the announcement of the Worlds Collide tournament. The tapings will run on Friday and Saturday as part of Royal Rumble Axxess, and will follow up on the events of Saturday’s NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool event, which we’ll have live coverage of starting at 2 PM ET.

– WZ reports that the Undertaker’s appearance at Louis Spilman Auditorium in Waynesboro, Virginia on April 13 has been cancelled. The announcement from Get Engaged Management notes that the cancellation is “due to lack of communication and lack of any payment by Awesome Appearances Inc.,” who were putting on the event.

The appearance was to include both the Dead Man and Kane, with the appearance billed as The Brothers of Destruction together.