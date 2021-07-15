wrestling / News
NXT UK Title Match Postponed Due to WALTER Suffering ‘Severe Hand Injury’
WALTER will not be defending the NXT UK Championship next week after all due to a “severe hand injury.” The longtime NXT UK Champion was set to defend his title against Ilja Dragunov on next week’s show, but after the two got in an apparent altercation backstage following their in-ring press conference hyping the match, NXT UK announced that WALTER had “suffered a severe injury to his left hand” and would be unable to compete next week.
PWInsider has confirmed that WALTER’s injury is not a work and is indeed legitimate. The match, which is a rematch of their bout from October, has been postponed to a later date and more will be revealed next week.
BREAKING NEWS
WWE medical staff has confirmed @NXTUK Champion @WalterAUT has suffered a severe injury to his left hand and has been deemed unfit to compete for his scheduled rematch with @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR.
Stay locked in for more updates on this quickly developing story. pic.twitter.com/0ikZn4t4NF
— WWE (@WWE) July 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Eric Bischoff’s Surprise WWE Debut On RAW In 2002, Backstage Reaction From Talent
- Beth Phoenix On Potentially Wrestling Another Match In WWE, Wanting To Pass Torch To Current Star
- Alex Riley Mocks Chris Jericho’s Claims He Auditioned For Riley’s GLOW Role
- Virgil Says He and Ted Turner Put Together the nWo, Thinks He Made Hulk Hogan’s Career