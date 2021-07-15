NXT UK Title Match Postponed Due to WALTER Suffering ‘Severe Hand Injury’

WALTER will not be defending the NXT UK Championship next week after all due to a “severe hand injury.” The longtime NXT UK Champion was set to defend his title against Ilja Dragunov on next week’s show, but after the two got in an apparent altercation backstage following their in-ring press conference hyping the match, NXT UK announced that WALTER had “suffered a severe injury to his left hand” and would be unable to compete next week.

PWInsider has confirmed that WALTER’s injury is not a work and is indeed legitimate. The match, which is a rematch of their bout from October, has been postponed to a later date and more will be revealed next week.