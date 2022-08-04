NXT UK Title Vacated Due to Ilja Dragunov’s Injury, Tournament Set To Determine New Champion

The NXT UK Championship is now vacant due to an injury to Ilja Dragunov, and a tournament will be held to crown the new champion. On this week’s episode saw Dragunov come out and reveal that he was injured during his successful title defense against Wolfgang on last week’s show, and he was relinquishing the championship.

After that, it was announced that an eight-man tournament as seen below will be held to determine the new champion:

* Oliver Carter vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Trent Seven vs. Wolfgang

* Tyler Bate vs. Kenny Wiliams

* Mark Andrews vs. Joe Coffey