Second Set of NXT UK TV Taping Spoilers From Glasgow, Scotland

– Below are some TV taping results from The Mirror for Friday’s NXT UK TV tapings that were held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kassius Ohno defeated Oliver Carter.

Moustache Mountain defeated The Hunt (Wild Boar and Primate).

Joe Coffey defeated Flash Morgan Webster – Number One Contender Four Way Qualifier.

Gallus cut promo on Dave Mastiff after the match.

Nina Samuels defeated Kasey Owens.

Samuels cuts a promo on Toni Storm after the match.

Walter defeated Pete Dunne to retain the WWE United Kingdom Championship.

Walter aligns himself with Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner after they help him defeat Dunne.

Piper Niven defeated Jamie Hayter.

Jordan Devlin defeated Ligero- Number One Contender Four Way Qualifier.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Jacks Starz.

Backstage video of Amir Jordan being attacked is shown.

Killer Kelly vs Xia Brookside ended in a no contest – Jinny comes out with Jazzy Gabert, who attacks Xia.

Dave Mastiff defeated Wolfgang – Number One Contender Four Way Qualifier.

Gallus attack Mastiff after the match.

Travis Banks defeated Joseph Connors – Number One Contender Four Way Qualifier.

Rhea Ripley cuts a promo on Piper Niven.

Noam Dar replaces Jordan in the NXT UK Tag Championship match.

Zack Gibson and James Drake defeated Noam Dar and Kenny Williams.

Dark segment:

Gallus come out and fake helping their fellow Scots before aligning with the champs. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven make the save, leading to a multi man match, won by the faces.