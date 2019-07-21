Various News: NXT UK TV Taping Tonight In Plymouth, WWE Events Set For Tonight, Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV Coverage

– WWE will hold NXT UK TV tapings tonight in Plymouth, England.

– WWE will also hold a RAW brand event at the Convention Center in Wildwood, NJ with Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin in a Wildwood Street Fight, WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans, Raw Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The Usos. Other names advertised include Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, Cesaro, Natalya, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, Cedric Alexander, Titus O’Neil, and Naomi. They will then go to Orlando, Florida tomorrow.

The Smackdown brand will go to Columbus, Georgia for a show at the Columbus Civic Center featuring WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe, WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss plus Kevin Owens, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, Mandy Rose, Heavy Machinery, Sonya Deville, Ember Moon, Elias, Carmella, Matt Hardy, Drew McIntyre and more. Roman Reigns is not advertised but will be at tomorrow’s event in Pensacola, Florida.

NXT has a live event tonight at the Cocoa Armory in Cocoa, Florida.

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s NJPW on AXS TV show:

*Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Bad Luck Fale

*Lance Archer vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

*KENTA vs. EVIL

*Kota Ibushi vs. SANADA

*Will Ospreay vs. Kazuchika Okada