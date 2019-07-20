NXT UK TV Tapings From Plymouth: Tag Title Match Set For NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff (SPOILERS)

WWE held TV tapings for NXT UK in Plymouth, England today, where a tag title match was set for NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff between champions Zack Gibson and James Drake and challengers Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:

* Darrell Allen defeated Sha Samuels (Dark Match)

* Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews defeated Mark Coffey and Wolfgang

* Nina Samuels defeated Isla Dawn

* Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defeated “Wild Boar” Hitchman and “Primate” Jay Melrose

* Kay Lee Ray defeated Shax. Post-match NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm comes to the ring, Ray taunts her a bit before getting slapped by Storm.

* Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Brookside

* The Street Profits defeated Kassius Ohno and Saxon Huxley

* Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster defeated James Drake and Zack Gibson. Gallus got involved during the match.

* Trent Seven calls out WALTER. Alexander Wolfe heads out, as well. Tyler Bate shows up to help even things out as they battle in the ring.

* Ilja Dragunov defeated Tyson T Bone

* Joseph Conners defeated Oliver Carter

* Matt defeated Ligero

* Jordan Devlin defeated Kenny Williams

* Johnny Saint announced Zack Gibson and James Drake will defend the NXT UK Tag Titles against Gallus and Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster at TakeOver: Cardiff.

* William Regal thanked the fans.

* Pete Dunne defeated Alexander Wolfe