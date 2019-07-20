wrestling / News
NXT UK TV Tapings From Plymouth: Tag Title Match Set For NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff (SPOILERS)
WWE held TV tapings for NXT UK in Plymouth, England today, where a tag title match was set for NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff between champions Zack Gibson and James Drake and challengers Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. Here are results, via Wrestling Inc:
* Darrell Allen defeated Sha Samuels (Dark Match)
* Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews defeated Mark Coffey and Wolfgang
* Nina Samuels defeated Isla Dawn
* Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel defeated “Wild Boar” Hitchman and “Primate” Jay Melrose
* Kay Lee Ray defeated Shax. Post-match NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm comes to the ring, Ray taunts her a bit before getting slapped by Storm.
* Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Brookside
* The Street Profits defeated Kassius Ohno and Saxon Huxley
* Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster defeated James Drake and Zack Gibson. Gallus got involved during the match.
* Trent Seven calls out WALTER. Alexander Wolfe heads out, as well. Tyler Bate shows up to help even things out as they battle in the ring.
* Ilja Dragunov defeated Tyson T Bone
* Joseph Conners defeated Oliver Carter
* Matt defeated Ligero
* Jordan Devlin defeated Kenny Williams
* Johnny Saint announced Zack Gibson and James Drake will defend the NXT UK Tag Titles against Gallus and Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster at TakeOver: Cardiff.
* William Regal thanked the fans.
* Pete Dunne defeated Alexander Wolfe
@Kay_Lee_Ray chats shit about @tonistorm_. Toni comes out to slap her. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/KJttZJphRw
— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) July 20, 2019
Johnny Saint has made it a triple threat match at Takeover. Gibson is not happy.
GYV defend the titles against Gallus and South Wales Subculture. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/nmV41O6JJy
— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) July 20, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Claiming He Was Busy to Get Out of Conference Call in TNA, How Much Authority He Had
- Seth Rollins Says The Wild Card Rule ‘Muddled Things Up,’ Talks Bray Wyatt’s Return
- Enzo Amore Teases Wrestling Appearance, Says He and Kurt Angle Have a Lot in Common
- Chris Jericho Recalls His WWE Feud With Jon Moxley Being Upstaged By a Potted Plant, Ambrose Destroying His Jacket