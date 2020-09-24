NXT UK Reportedly Undergoes Producer Shake-Up, New Head Writer

The NXT UK brand has undergone a shake-up behind the scenes, according to a new report. Inside the Ropes Wrestling reports that former PROGRESS co-owner Glen Joseph, who has been working as a producer on the show, has left due to what have been described as “personal reasons” while fellow PROGRESS founder Jim Smallman has been promoted to the position of head writer.

The move doesn’t change who is ultimately in charge within the WWE structure for NXT; Smallman answers to Matt Bloom and Shawn Michaels, who run NXT UK remotely from the WWE Performance Center in Florida. The news was reportedly told to NXT UK talent during a Zoom meeting earlier today.

Joseph previously stepped down from his position with PROGRESS in the summer amid the #SpeakingOut movement. Smallman had exited PROGRESS back in December to focus on his role in NXT UK.

Talent for the brand are arriving at the UK Performance Center today for a three-week training session before the next NXT UK tapings at BT Sport Studios. The training is set to be longer than usual, according to the report, because several roster members were “rusty” for the BT tapings last month; several matches had to have reshoots done. Talent has also been told that they are no longer able to sell their own merchandise or make money from their ring names through third parties to bring them in line with the recent WWE changes.