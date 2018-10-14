NXT UK Women’s Title Match Set for Evolution (SPOILERS)

Quantcast

 

October 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE announced the first defense of the NXT UK women’s title earlier today at the NXT UK TV tapings in Plymouth, England that will be held at the all-women’s pay-per-view event, Evolution, later this month. At the event, NXT UK women’s champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Scotland’s Isla Dawn (via Sportskeeda).

WWE Evolution is set for October 28 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

