NXT UK Women’s Title Match Set to NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff

– The first match has been added to next month’s NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff, and it’s for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. WWE has announced that Toni Storm will defend the title against Kay Lee Ray at the show, which takes place on August 31st from the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. It is the only match announced so far.

NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff will air live on the WWE Network at 3 PM ET.