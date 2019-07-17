wrestling / News
NXT UK Women’s Title Match Set to NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff
July 17, 2019
– The first match has been added to next month’s NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff, and it’s for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. WWE has announced that Toni Storm will defend the title against Kay Lee Ray at the show, which takes place on August 31st from the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. It is the only match announced so far.
NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff will air live on the WWE Network at 3 PM ET.
.@Kay_Lee_Ray knows EXACTLY when she wants to challenge @tonistorm_ for the #NXTUK #WomensTitle… and that's at #NXTUKTakeOver: Cardiff! pic.twitter.com/gI0fGh9PoY
— WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2019
