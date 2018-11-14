wrestling / News
NXT UK Women’s Title Tournament To Finally Start Airing
It was confirmed on today’s episode of NXT UK that the NXT UK Women’s Title Tournament will finally begin airing. Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Isla Dawn, Xia Brookside, Nina Samuels, Jinny, Millie McKenzie, & Toni Storm will compete and the following first round matches have been confirmed…
* Jinny vs. McKenzie
* Storm vs. Samuels
* Kai vs. Dawn
* Ripley vs. Brookside
#NXTUK is streaming RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork, and the women of @NXTUK are set for a MAJOR announcement! pic.twitter.com/HToNoqoQZc
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 14, 2018
Get a GOOD LOOK at the @NXTUK #WomensChampionship! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/WALxqWBL0P
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2018
These 8 women will compete in a tournament to determine the first-ever @NXTUK #WomensChampion!#NXTUK @TripleH @JohnnySaintWWE pic.twitter.com/kqSvDuq8L1
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 14, 2018
Take a look at the BRAND-NEW #NXTUK #WomensTitle!!!
Have at it, ladies… @TripleH @JohnnySaintWWE pic.twitter.com/JhqbSfC3Sy
— WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2018