NXT UK Women’s Title Tournament To Finally Start Airing

It was confirmed on today’s episode of NXT UK that the NXT UK Women’s Title Tournament will finally begin airing. Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Isla Dawn, Xia Brookside, Nina Samuels, Jinny, Millie McKenzie, & Toni Storm will compete and the following first round matches have been confirmed…

* Jinny vs. McKenzie

* Storm vs. Samuels

* Kai vs. Dawn

* Ripley vs. Brookside