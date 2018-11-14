Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

NXT UK Women’s Title Tournament To Finally Start Airing

November 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NXT UK 111418

It was confirmed on today’s episode of NXT UK that the NXT UK Women’s Title Tournament will finally begin airing. Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Isla Dawn, Xia Brookside, Nina Samuels, Jinny, Millie McKenzie, & Toni Storm will compete and the following first round matches have been confirmed…

* Jinny vs. McKenzie
* Storm vs. Samuels
* Kai vs. Dawn
* Ripley vs. Brookside

