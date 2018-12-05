WWE News: NXT UK Wrestlers Continue to Defend WWE & NXT UK Contracts, Smackdown Dark Match Result, Clip of John Cena on Ellen

– WOS wrestler Justin Sysum posted an open letter to British Wrestling, where he was critical of the WWE’s involvement and NXT UK contracts. Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate all responded…

An open letter to British Wrestling. Thank you for reading. pic.twitter.com/zRFz6Hazoj — Justin Sysum (@JustinSysum) December 5, 2018

Every step myself and other members of the NXT UK roster have taken within WWE over the past two years has been nothing but a benefit to the independent scene. Don’t disregard that because of hear say and rumours. — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) December 5, 2018

You guys are included in the part about the great British wrestlers who came before me. You’re a credit to the independent scene but unfortunately it seems you’re not part of it anymore. This is much more about the organisation and not the individuals. Thanks reading. — Justin Sysum (@JustinSysum) December 5, 2018

Hang your head in shame Justin. We’ve all worked incredibly hard over the past few years to create a thriving scene for all levels of talent to perform on. Delete your tweet and stop attention seeking. — Trent Seven (@trentseven) December 5, 2018

I stand by my words, hopefully you gave it your full attention and read the whole thing? You ARE to thank for the great heights we have reached. I’m making a point that I want it to go even further, without WWE. — Justin Sysum (@JustinSysum) December 5, 2018

NXTUK is a great opportunity for all UK based performers to showcase their talents and make a living doing what they love doing. This open letter to British Wrestling is based off of nothing but rumours, don’t believe everything you read. — Tyler Bate (@Tyler_Bate) December 5, 2018

I was very careful to make sure that I praised you guys for your achievements, it’s important people know. Now I’m trying to get British wrestling to the point where people can make a living without WWE. — Justin Sysum (@JustinSysum) December 5, 2018

