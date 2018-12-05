Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT UK Wrestlers Continue to Defend WWE & NXT UK Contracts, Smackdown Dark Match Result, Clip of John Cena on Ellen

December 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– WOS wrestler Justin Sysum posted an open letter to British Wrestling, where he was critical of the WWE’s involvement and NXT UK contracts. Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate all responded…

– The dark main event after last night’s WWE Smackdown in Austin, Texas saw WWE Champion Daniel Bryan retain over The Miz. Credit: [Wrestling Inc]

– Here is a clip of John Cena, talking about his hair, on Ellen…

