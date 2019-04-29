NXT UK’s Eddie Dennis Suffers Torn Pectoral Muscle, Having Surgery Today

In a post on Twitter, NXT UK wrestler Eddie Dennis revealed that he suffered a torn left pectoral muscle and will be having surgery later today. The injury happened in late March. He will be out of action for at least six months. Dennis wrote:

INJURY UPDATE:

Last Thursday I had my MRI results back which confirmed that my left Pectoral has torn off the humorous and surgery is required.

I am having said surgery tomorrow at 11.30 with the wonderful Dr. Polyzois. Following surgery I will begin a 6 month rehab process.

— Eddie Dennis (@EddieDennis1986) April 28, 2019