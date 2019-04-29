wrestling / News

NXT UK’s Eddie Dennis Suffers Torn Pectoral Muscle, Having Surgery Today

April 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, NXT UK wrestler Eddie Dennis revealed that he suffered a torn left pectoral muscle and will be having surgery later today. The injury happened in late March. He will be out of action for at least six months. Dennis wrote:

