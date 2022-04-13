NXT UK’s Nathan Frazer Is Heading to WWE NXT

Nathan Frazer is coming to the states, as the NXT UK star is headed to WWE NXT. On tonight’s episode of NXT, a vignette aired with Frazer announcing that he’s coming to the US and NXT 2.0.

No word on when Frazer may debut on the main NXT brand. He signed with WWE in October 2020 and initially appeared as Ben Carter. He last competed on NXT UK in a UK Championship Match loss to Ilja Dragunov.