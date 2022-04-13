wrestling / News
NXT UK’s Nathan Frazer Is Heading to WWE NXT
April 12, 2022 | Posted by
Nathan Frazer is coming to the states, as the NXT UK star is headed to WWE NXT. On tonight’s episode of NXT, a vignette aired with Frazer announcing that he’s coming to the US and NXT 2.0.
No word on when Frazer may debut on the main NXT brand. He signed with WWE in October 2020 and initially appeared as Ben Carter. He last competed on NXT UK in a UK Championship Match loss to Ilja Dragunov.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wanted Pat McAfee To Team With Major NFL Star
- Backstage Note on Why Rey Mysterio Did Not Appear on Last Night’s WWE Raw
- Cody Rhodes on the Reception He Received Backstage for His WWE Return
- Eric Bischoff On His Appreciation For FTR, How They’ve Set Themselves Apart From Other Wrestlers