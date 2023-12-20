NXT Underground Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced an NXT Underground match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the announced matches below for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Underground Match: Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar def. Josh Briggs

* Men’s Breakout Tournament Semifinal Match: Lexis King vs. Riley Osborne

* Men’s Breakout Tournament Semifinal Match: Tavion Heights vs. Oba Femi

* Duke Hudson & Andre Chase vs. Lucien Price & Bronco Nima

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Cora Jade