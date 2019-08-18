NXT/USA Network Announcement Rumored to Come On Monday

– It appears that we could get an official confirmation of NXT moving off WWE Network as soon as tomorrow. According to the usually-reliable WrestleVotes Twitter account, an announcement that the show is moving to USA Network will be made on Monday. As you can see below, they also add another voice to the reports that the show will move to a two-hour format and be live each week.

These coincide with the latest report that the announcement would be coming “real soon.” Dave Meltzer said on Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Radio as well that the announcement will come on Monday, and that Triple H told NXT talent that “things are changing” and that he couldn’t tell them anything because they didn’t want word to get out, but to “watch TV on Monday.”

It’s worth noting that Triple H reportedly told the talent “I’ll see you on the 21st” of September, which Meltzer pointed is likely inaccurate since that is a Saturday. It may start on the 25th, so that WWE can get the jump on AEW on Wednesday nights. The move to USA, which is a stronger choice in terms of network than FOX Sports 1, is not a matter of money but simply a matter of being in a stronger position to bring in numbers and top AEW. Vince McMahon is expected to be directly involved in NXT once it moves to USA Network.

A lot of rumors going around concerning NXT. I’ll add what I’ve heard… NXT is moving to USA Network on Wednesday nights. Not FS1. And… I’ve been told WWE will make the official announcement this Monday. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 17, 2019