wrestling / News
NXT Vengeance Day Announced For February In Tennessee
WWE NXT is heading to Tennessee for Vengeance Day in February. WWE announced on Monday night that the NXT brand will hold the 2024 iteration of the PPV on February 4th in Clarksville, Tennessee. Tickets for the event go on sale on December 8th at Ticketmaster.
The full announcement is below:
NXT VENGEANCE DAY® SET FOR CLARKSVILLE, TENN. ON FEBRUARY 4
Tickets For The NXT Premium Live Event On Sale Friday, December 8
WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that NXT Vengeance Day will take place live at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn. on Saturday, February 4. This marks the first-ever NXT premium live event to take place in Tennessee.
Tickets for NXT Vengeance Day go on sale Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. CT via www.ticketmaster.com. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities are available now by visiting https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B005F699A262129.
NXT Vengeance Day will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion llja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton and more.
NXT Vengeance Day will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.
More Trending Stories
- More on Reaction to CM Punk’s WWE Return from WWE and AEW
- Rob Van Dam Felt ‘Insulted’ When Triple H Offered To Help Him With Promos
- Drew McIntyre Cuts Promo At WWE Live Event, References Survivor Series Reports
- Latest On CM Punk’s WWE Return: Who Knew About Deal, Punk Expected At Raw, Note On Upset Talent, More