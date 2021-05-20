NXT Viewership Edges Slightly Up, Rating Not In Yet

The viewership for this week’s NXT is in and it represents a minor rise from last week’s episode. According to SportsTVRatings, Tuesday’s show drew 700,000 viewers which is up less than 1% from last week’s 697,000 viewers.

While we don’t yet have the rating for the show, the outlet notes that it drew 199,000 viewers in the 18 – 49 demographic and 46,000 in the 18 – 34 demo.