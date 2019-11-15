NXT Viewership Goes Up When AEW Goes To Commercial

In the latest edition of the The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that whenever AEW goes to commercial, the number of viewers for NXT goes up. When AEW Dynamite is over, NXT gets a large increase between 100,000 and 200,000 viewers. However, when NXT goes to commercial, its audience doesn’t migrate to AEW.

This would seem to suggest that WWE fans won’t watch AEW, but some of AEW’s fans will watch NXT. Most of the changes happen during commercial or when Dynamite is over, not when it’s still on the air.