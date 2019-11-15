wrestling / News
NXT Viewership Goes Up When AEW Goes To Commercial
November 15, 2019 | Posted by
In the latest edition of the The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that whenever AEW goes to commercial, the number of viewers for NXT goes up. When AEW Dynamite is over, NXT gets a large increase between 100,000 and 200,000 viewers. However, when NXT goes to commercial, its audience doesn’t migrate to AEW.
This would seem to suggest that WWE fans won’t watch AEW, but some of AEW’s fans will watch NXT. Most of the changes happen during commercial or when Dynamite is over, not when it’s still on the air.
More Trending Stories
- Update on Universal Title Match For WWE Survivor Series (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Bruce Prichard on Fabulous Moolah and Mae Young Getting TV Time in the Attitude Era, Moolah’s 1999 Title Win
- Eric Bischoff on Why Triple H Didn’t Work Out in WCW in 1994
- CM Punk Reportedly Turned Down Major Money Offer From AEW