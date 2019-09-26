NXT on USA Network Viewership Drops This Week, Ranks No. 8 in Cable Top 150

– Per Showbuzz Daily, this week’s NXT on the USA Network drew a reported 1.006 million viewers. This is a descrease from last week’s viewership of 1.179 million. For this week, the show came in No. 8 for the Cable Top 150 and 31st for overall viewership. Compared to last week, NXT was No. 4 for the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 demographic and 19th for overall viewership.

Additionally, the show drew a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic. That’s down from last week’s 0.43 rating in the same key demo.

Similar to last week’s show, the second hour of NXT aired on the WWE Network. Next week’s show will feature the full two-hour debut on the USA Network. It will air on the same night as the debut of AEW Dynamite airing in the same timeslot on TNT.

