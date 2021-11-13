NXT’s Von Wagner Appears on WWE Smackdown

NXT star Von Wagner made an appearance on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Wagner appear in a segment with Adam Pearce and Sami Zayn, as you can see below.

Wagner made his TV debut on the first episode of NXT 2.0. Since then, he’s been allying with Kyle O’Reilly and in the most recent episode, O’Reilly said that he saw his future in a run at the NXT Tag Team Championships. He was then confronted by NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium until Wagner appeared and they backed off.