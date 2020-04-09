The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: NXT vs. AEW (4.08.20), Dark Side of The Ring: New Jack Reviews

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 105. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook deliver a news roundup and this week’s AEW vs. NXT battle. Jerome Cusson then joins to talk Dark Side of The Ring: New Jack. The show is approximately 113–minutes long.

* Intro

* News Roundup on Wrestling TV: 2:05

* AEW Dynamite (4.08.0) Review: 11:45

* NXT (4.08.20) Review: 30:25

* The Head to Head Comparison: 45:15

* Dark Side of The Ring: New Jack Review: 53:04

