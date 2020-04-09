wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: NXT vs. AEW (4.08.20), Dark Side of The Ring: New Jack Reviews

April 9, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NXT AEW Dynamite

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 105. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook deliver a news roundup and this week’s AEW vs. NXT battle. Jerome Cusson then joins to talk Dark Side of The Ring: New Jack. The show is approximately 113–minutes long.

* Intro
* News Roundup on Wrestling TV: 2:05
* AEW Dynamite (4.08.0) Review: 11:45
* NXT (4.08.20) Review: 30:25
* The Head to Head Comparison: 45:15
* Dark Side of The Ring: New Jack Review: 53:04

AEW, Dark Side of The Ring: New Jack, NXT, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, WWE, Larry Csonka

