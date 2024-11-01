NXT vs. TNA Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced the card for next week’s Impact including NXT’s Wendy Choo vs. Rosemary and more. You can see the full card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:

* No DQ Match: Rosemary vs. Wendy Choo

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Moose

* Jordynne Grace & Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards & Tasha Steelz