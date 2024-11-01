wrestling / News

NXT vs. TNA Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

October 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Spoilers Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced the card for next week’s Impact including NXT’s Wendy Choo vs. Rosemary and more. You can see the full card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:

* No DQ Match: Rosemary vs. Wendy Choo
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Moose
* Jordynne Grace & Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards & Tasha Steelz

