NXT Will Be Preempted On September 2, Note On AEW’s Original Plans For That Date

The latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that the September 2nd episode of WWE NXT will be preempted due to the NHL Playoffs. While AEW Dynamite was preempted this week (and will be next week) for the NBA Playoffs, they will be at their usual time on September 2 and that means they’ll run unopposed by WWE for the first time ever.

It was also noted that AEW was originally planning to have three hours of content that night, with their usual episode of Dynamite followed by a Countdown show for All Out. Now it seems the plan is to reduce Countdown to half an hour and air it on Saturday, September 5, the date of the PPV. This means it will likely air before the Buy-In for the event.