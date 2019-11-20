WWE News: NXT Will Remain In Full Sail Through January, Paul Heyman Praises Ronda Rousey On Twitter

– It seems that NXT is still set to remain at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida through at least January. There has been rumors that WWE might try to move NXT into other arenas early next year but so far that’s not the case.

Tickets have been released for the January 8 and January 15 episode, which have sold out. Tickets will go on sale for the January 22 and 29 episodes soon. All episodes between tonight and January 15 are sold out with the exception of December 4, which has 110 tickets left.

– In a post on Twitter, Paul Heyman had words of praise for Ronda Rousey in response to a clip from Total Divas. He said: “@RondaRousey is WRESTLEMANIA Ready?????? @WWE social media peeps: , you have so much to learn about #RondaRousey! Ronda is ready for ANYTHING! She has a farm adaptable to the #ZombieApocolypse. @WrestleMania was just a day at the office for @travisbrowneMMA’s amazing wife!”