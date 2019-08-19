wrestling / News

NXT Will Reportedly Move To USA Network On September 18, Announcement Expected Tonight on RAW

August 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE is expected to announce tonight on RAW that NXT will be moving to the USA Network for a two-hour live show starting on September 18. The announcement comes not long after the news broke about the possibility of a move over the weekend. The series will air on Wednesday nights.

Meltzer reports that this is being done by WWE to get a jump on AEW, which will also air on Wednesday nights starting October 2. Locations for the upcoming NXT shows could also be announced tonight. NXT will air from 8-10 PM ET, going head-to-head with AEW on TNT. WWE stock has already increased $2.57 to $72.18 based on the expectation of the announcement.

