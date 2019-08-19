NXT Will Reportedly Move To USA Network On September 18, Announcement Expected Tonight on RAW

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE is expected to announce tonight on RAW that NXT will be moving to the USA Network for a two-hour live show starting on September 18. The announcement comes not long after the news broke about the possibility of a move over the weekend. The series will air on Wednesday nights.

Meltzer reports that this is being done by WWE to get a jump on AEW, which will also air on Wednesday nights starting October 2. Locations for the upcoming NXT shows could also be announced tonight. NXT will air from 8-10 PM ET, going head-to-head with AEW on TNT. WWE stock has already increased $2.57 to $72.18 based on the expectation of the announcement.